7 1980s Sci-Fi Movies That Just Keep Getting Better With Age

The 1980s were a great decade for movies, with the sci-fi genre especially seeming to thrive. Science fiction has long been one of the most popular genres in fiction, particularly when it comes to the medium of film. Many of the best sci-fi movies have earned themselves a lasting place in our collective pop culture consciousness, and while each era has multiple great sci-fi movies, the decade of the 1980s is especially rich. The ’80s saw the perfect combination of improvements in visual effects and the establishment of more complex science fiction ideas in the mainstream, allowing for some truly exceptional movies to grip audiences around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As well as there being many underrated ’80s sci-fi movies, there are several classics from the decade that have aged incredibly well. Some of the best sci-fi of the 1980s remains every bit as excellent when watched more than four decades later, marking them as truly timeless classics. The following ’80s sci-fi movies haven’t just aged well, but they only seem to get better and more impressive with each passing year.

7) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

One of just a select few 1980s sci-fi movies that’s truly perfect, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has been capturing the hearts and imaginations of audiences for generations. The heartwarming story of a young boy befriending and protecting an alien has been hugely influential on the sci-fi genre, as well as proving to be one of the most beloved movies of all time. Everything about E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial remains spellbinding in the very best way, and it continues to endure as one of the best sci-fi films of all time.

6) Ghostbusters (1984)

There have been multiple Ghostbusters movies over the years, but none have ever been able to top the 1984 original. Starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as the titular ghost hunters and featuring Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, Ghostbusters remains one of the best movies of the 1980s. Its execution of such a high-concept sci-fi idea, combining high-stakes with moments of quotable comedy, is truly something to behold, and Ghostbusters only seems all the more impressive with age, considering how its sequels simply can’t match its quality.

5) Back to the Future (1985)

Often considered one of the most rewatchable sci-fi movies of all time, Back to the Future‘s legacy speaks for itself. Sometimes credited with popularizing time travel stories for general audiences, its sci-fi adventure is one that appeals to all ages, which is especially impressive considering the relative complexity of its scientific premise. In terms of its ability to grip and entertain audiences of all ages — even those who aren’t big sci-fi fans — it is something that has cemented Back to the Future as a 1980s classic that only seems to get better with age.

4) Predator (1987)

Predator sits firmly among some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best sci-fi movies, and spawned one of the best franchises in the genre’s history. Predator‘s action-horror premise subtly touched on deep and engaging narrative themes, all wrapped up in a package of overzealous machismo that made its titular alien threat all the more terrifying. In terms of overall execution and the subtle brilliance of its story, Predator is a movie that many have only learned to appreciate more as the years since its release have passed.

3) Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner might not be remembered as Ridley Scott’s best sci-fi movie, but it still deserves to rank incredibly highly. The adaptation of Phil K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? is iconic, delivering a depiction of an imagined future that remains incredibly impressive today. Though its predictions almost uniformly failed to come to pass, the visual execution of Blade Runner‘s ideas is absolutely exceptional, and more than four decades after its release, it remains a breathtaking and thought-provoking film that only seems more impressive as time goes on.

2) The Thing (1982)

Commonly considered one of John Carpenter’s best movies, The Thing has left a lasting impact on not just the sci-fi and horror genres but on wider pop culture. Its story perfectly taps into themes of paranoia and isolation, but it’s the movie’s visual effects that have helped it age particularly well. The use of practical effects has helped The Thing stand the test of time and has played a large role in seeing the movie hailed as an all-time classic.

1) Aliens (1986)

While Alien proved to be one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1970s, its sequel is often cited as an improvement even on the iconic original. 1986’s Aliens added a more action-heavy element to the franchise, delivering its horror on a much larger scale than its predecessor. Looking back on Aliens, it remains one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, and with each passing year, that legacy only appears to become more and more secure.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!