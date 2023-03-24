Wind River Sequel Adds Succession, Yellowstone Stars to Cast

Back in 2017, Marvel stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner teamed up for Wind River, a thriller/drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan about an FBI agent (Olsen) who teams with a town's veteran game tracker (Renner) to investigate the murder of a young Native American woman. The movie was well-received by critics and audiences, earning an 88% critics score and a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, it was announced that Castle Rock Entertainment will be making a sequel titled Wind River: The Next Chapter. The movie is not expected to feature Olsen or Renner but will focus on the returning Chip Hanson (Martin Sensmeier), the brother of the first film's murder victim. Kari Skogland (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, The Handmaid's Tale) is directing the sequel, which is now in production without Sheridan's involvement.

Previously announced cast members included Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Pet Sematary), Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad, Fast X), and Chaske Spencer (Marvel's Echo, The Twilight Saga). This week, it was reported that Gil Birmingham will be reprising his role as Martin. The movie will also feature Alan Ruck (Succession), Tatanka Means (Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials), and Kali Reis (True Detective). In addition to appearing in Wind River, Birmingham also worked with Sheridan on Yellowstone and Hell or High Water. The sequel is being filmed in Calgary, Alberta, which is serving as Wyoming's Native American Reservation, Wind River. You can read the official logline for Wind River: The Next Chapter below:

"Terror has escalated on the reservation as a series of ritualistic murders remain unsolved. The FBI, therefore, enlists the aid of Chip Hanson, a newly minted tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game, who, on the heels of his appearance in Wind River, becomes embroiled in a desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante and the Reservation he calls home."

Patrick Massett & John Zinman (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Gold) wrote the script for the original Wind River, Matthew George is producing for Castle Rock and Acacia Filmed Entertainment. Basil Iwanyk (Sicario) and Erica Lee (John Wick) are producing for Thunder Road Pictures, with Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner (Shock and Awe), Derrick Rossi, Jonathan Fuhrman (The Contractor), Courtney Shepard, and Hernan Narea (LBJ) serving as executive producers for Castle Rock Entertainment.

