Wolf Man is taking a new form. The werewolf thriller from Blumhouse (the Halloween franchise, M3GAN), which puts a dark new twist on the classic Universal monster as reimagined by Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), has been playing in theaters since January 17. And now the new movie — which stars Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, Kraven the Hunter) as a husband and father afflicted by a strange transformation, with Julia Garner (Ozark, The Fantastic Four: First Steps) as his terrorized wife — is coming home on digital platforms after grossing a hair-raising $30 million at the global box office.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that Wolf Man will be available to buy or rent digitally starting Tuesday, February 4, followed by a physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 18.

Where to Stream Wolf Man Online

You can rent ($19.99) or purchase ($24.99) Wolf Man on major digital retailers, including Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and Amazon’s Prime Video, as well as YouTube, Microsoft Store, Verizon, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Xfinity.

When Can I Watch Wolf Man on Peacock?

Universal has yet to announce the Wolf Man streaming date on Peacock, but Blumhouse films typically debut on the streamer within 2-4 months after hitting theaters. Night Swim surfaced after four months, while Speak No Evil (3 months) and The Exorcist: Believer (2 months) made their way to streaming sooner. That means 2025’s Wolf Man could be on Peacock as soon as April 2025.

What Are the Wolf Man Special Features?

The following bonus features are included on the Wolf Man digital and physical versions:



UNLEASHING A NEW MONSTER – Explore Leigh Whannell’s dark and gritty take on one of horror’s most iconic monsters. Learn what inspired the visionary director to create this tragic tale of family, loss, and a night of absolute terror.

DESIGNING WOLF MAN – Director Leigh Whannell and prosthetic designer Arjen Tuiten, set out to create a Wolf Man unlike any seen before. Take a closer look at the conceptual designs, sculptures and prosthetic make-up that aided in the creation of a monster that stays with you long after the credits roll.

HANDS ON HORROR – Strap in for a breakdown of the film’s most thrilling action sequences. Cast and crew discuss how practical effects enabled them to capture raw and realistic performances of the most terrifying, heart-pounding scenes in the film.

NIGHTMARES AND SOUNDSCAPES – Transition into Blake’s perspective and witness the world through the eyes of an animal. Learn how sound design and VFX came together to highlight the enhanced hearing, vision, and complete abandonment of humanity that materialized during the transformation from Man to Wolf.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER LEIGH WHANNELL

What Is the New Wolf Man Movie About?

What if someone you loved became something else?

Christopher Abbott stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Garner), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth).



But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

Whannell (Upgrade, The Invisible Man) directs from his script he co-wrote with Corbett Tuck. The producers are Jason Blum (M3GAN 2.0) and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy), and the executive producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Melanie Turner (Sweet Tooth), and Ken Kao (The Nice Guys).

What Is Wolf Man (2025) Rated?

Wolf Man is rated R for “bloody violent content, grisly images and some language.”