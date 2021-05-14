Woman in the Window Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix is bringing the thrills with a brand new movie next month, and the service is giving fans a look at what they can expect when it finally arrives. The film in question is Woman in the Window, which stars Academy Award nominee Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman who believes she witnesses a murder. Netflix unveiled its official trailer for Woman in the Window on Thursday, and you can check it out in the video above!

Woman in the Window was produced by 20th Century Fox before the company was acquired by Disney. The original intention was for the film to be released exclusively in theaters. Disney had initially given it a theatrical release date, but the pandemic changed those plans. Woman in the Window was eventually sold to Netflix for a global streaming debut.

Fans have been waiting on Netflix to release the film since it acquired the rights last year. It was eventually given a May 2021 release date and, now, a new trailer.

In addition to Adams, Woman in the Window stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russll, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore. The film is directed by Joe Wright, with a script from Tracy Letts. Woman in the Window is based on the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn.

Here's the official Woman in the Window synopsis from Netflix:

"Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. Based on the gripping, best-selling novel and adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one are what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore."

What do you think of the trailer for Woman in the Window? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

Woman in the Window will be released on Netflix on May 14th.