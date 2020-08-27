Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot Posts Adorable Photos in Honor of Chris Pine’s Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, Chris Pine! August 26th marked the 40th birthday of the actor known for Star Trek, Wonder Woman, and more. The star received a lot of love from fans on social media yesterday, and they weren't the only ones honoring the actor. Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman om the DECU, also posted some cute photos in honor of Pine. Gadot has shared a lot of love for her Wonder Woman 1984 crew recently. Last month, she made a birthday post for director Patty Jenkins and wrote one for her co-star, Kristen Wiig, earlier this week. Here's what she posted for Pine:

"High Fives all around for Chris Pine’s Birthday today! Hope you have the best day! Thanks for the laughs throughout the years!!," Gadot wrote. You can check out the photos below:

With Jenkins back at the helm and Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Pine as Steve Trevor, Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping Wonder Woman 1984's release somewhat up in the air. The movie has bounced from its original June release to August, to October, where fans are now hoping against hope that it can hold the line for 2020 movies. However, with the coronavirus pandemic still spiking across the US Wonder Woman 1984 could very well be delayed next.

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off on Saturday with a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 and went on to feature titles such as The Suicide Squad, which included a first look at all of the main characters. Fans were also treated to the long-awaited first trailer for the Snyder Cut and the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman.

For now, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 2nd. If it's released at that time, do you plan to go to the theater to see it? Tell us in the comments!

