Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Reveals Which DC Characters She Wants to Team Up With

The second half of DC FanDome took place yesterday and while most of the day focused on the DC series, some fun content was also released about the upcoming movies, including Wonder Woman 1984. Some of the cast members answered fan questions, for example, Kristen Wiig (Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah) talked about how her character's friendship with Diana complicates the movie. Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, also answered some questions, including which DC characters she'd like to take on an adventure.

“Either Cheetah or Harley Quinn or Batman,” Gadot revealed. “They’re all fun and dark and like interesting. You can watch the clip of the actor's reply here.

This week, it was revealed that Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed yet again. The movie has bounced from its original June release to August to October and now is scheduled to hit theaters at Christmas. A statement from WB Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said the following:

"Patty [Jenkins] is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays."

With Jenkins back at the helm and Gadot returning in the title role, Wonder Woman 1984 is Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking Wonder Woman, which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Here's Wonder Woman 1984's synopsis: "In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana comes into conflict with two formidable foes—media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva / Cheetah, while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor."

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off the first day of events with a new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 and went on to feature titles such as The Suicide Squad, which included a first look at all of the main characters. Fans were also treated to the long-awaited first trailer for the Snyder Cut and the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman.

For now, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 25th. If it's released at that time, do you plan to go to the theater to see it? Tell us in the comments!