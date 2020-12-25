Wonder Woman 1984 Releases Stellar International Poster

✖

Believe it or not, Wonder Woman 1984 is indeed going to arrive in 2020. After several delays, and the continued closure of theaters, many thought that the highly-anticipated DC sequel would get pushed to 2021, like many other big films this year. But Warner Bros. made the decision to debut the film on HBO Max on Christmas Day, simultaneously releasing it in whatever theaters are still open, as well as some international markets. With the release just a month away, the hype continues to grow, and so does the advertising.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Brazil released a brand new poster for Wonder Woman 1984, and it's one of the most colorful ads for the film to-date. Gal Gadot's Diana Prince is donning her Golden Eagle Armor and twirling her lasso at the center of the image, showing that's she's ready for battle. You can take a look at the new poster below.

Uma Nova Era de Maravilhas te aguarda.

Saiba tudo no painel da Warner Media na #CCXPWorlds. 6 de Dezembro, às 17h. Não perca!#MulherMaravilha1984 #SomosWarnerMedia #WarnerNaCCXP #MM84 pic.twitter.com/6OYfydpBsw — Warner Bros. Pictures Brasil (@wbpictures_br) November 25, 2020

Many of the international theatrical markets, including Brazil, will be getting Wonder Woman 1984 before it debuts in the United States. The international rollout will begin on December 16th with Belgium, Bulgaria, Egypt, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and the UK.

When the announcement regarding Wonder Woman's move to HBO Max was made, many took it as a signal that theaters were in danger long-term. However, director Patty Jenkins assured folks that they wanted this to be a theatrical experience, but were more concerned with getting the film safely to fans around the world.

"The time has come," Jenkins wrote in a message she shared to social media. "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season. Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO MAX where it is not. Happy Holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it."

Are you looking forward to checking out Wonder Woman 1984 this holiday season? Let us know in the comments!