James Gunn’s Response To Wonder Woman Rumors Will Leave DC Fans More Confused Than Ever

Following the massive success of Superman for DC Studios, reports seemed to suggest that the studio had decided to fast-track a brand-new Wonder Woman movie. It was a surprising revelation, as DC Studios has not yet announced a writer or director for the project, despite confirming they had a writer on board to pen the screenplay for the title. Now, James Gunn, the co-head of DC Studios, has addressed the rumors that Wonder Woman is being fast-tracked, and that the studio is reportedly looking at actors best known for their work on the small screen. Responding to two fans on Threads, Gunn did say that Wonder Woman is a priority, but he seemed to indicate that priority does not necessarily mean the project is being fast-tracked into production — and it’s for a very valid reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a priority but I wouldn’t call that fast-tracked. Nothing is going to be shot unless we’re as sure as we can be that the script is good,” James Gunn said in response to a fan question on Threads. He also responded to Threads by a fan asking if it was true that DC Studios was looking to cast the role with an actor who had a TV-centric resume. “Nope. And I’d never in a million years look for a major role based on whether they did TV, films, or whatever. It’s all about the casting. I didn’t cast Milly because of her past, but because she was the best one for the role. (But we’re also not casting WW, nor even discussing it, until a script is finished).”

Gunn has been very open with fans since boarding DC Studios three years ago. He’s openly explained why DC Studios has killed projects before production, such as with Sgt. Rock, and has always used his social media to confirm or deny major rumors. This looks to be no different. Earlier this week, it was reported that because of Superman‘s massive box office success, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery were fast-tracking development on a new Wonder Woman movie. This came after Gunn openly confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie was being written. However, it would seem that Gunn and company don’t agree that the movie is being fast-tracked, as no movie is going to happen unless the studio is happy with the screenplay.

More importantly, though, despite responding to fan castings for Wonder Woman, and noting that Adria Arjona would make a great Wonder Woman, the studio isn’t actively casting the role. According to Gunn, that won’t even happen until a script is finished first and foremost. As we’ve seen with Sgt. Rock, Gunn seems keen on ensuring the quality is there before he lets a title go into production, and with Wonder Woman having already earned a critically acclaimed solo film within the last decade, it’s more than likely the studio wants to be sure the new movie is good before anything. Much like was the case with Superman, a movie that Gunn worked on for three years.

The first two Wonder Woman movies starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins are now available to stream on HBO Max. As of now, a new Wonder Woman movie does not yet have a release date.