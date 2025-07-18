Wonder Woman Casting Rumor Reveals a Surprising Detail About the DC Role

As the DC Universe looks to expand in the wake of Superman‘s success, an interesting rumor has emerged about the casting process for the new Wonder Woman. During an appearance on The Box Office Podcast, industry insider Umberto Gonzalez discussed Superman‘s opening weekend performance and what could come next for DC. At one point in the conversation, the topic was which actors DC Studios could look at to portray characters such as Batman or Wonder Woman. A prevailing belief was they’d try to secure someone who isn’t a mega A-list star in order to keep salaries and production costs in check.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was mentioned that Star Wars: Andor star Adria Arjona, who’s emerged as a popular fan pick, could prove to be too expensive due to her history with the Star Wars franchise. As a counterpoint, Gonzalez mentioned that DC wants “some TV star or someone on the up that has some visibility” and he thinks Arjona could still be “a strong contender” for the role, citing her friendship with Jason Momoa (who plays Lobo in Supergirl). He cautioned that he could be wrong, but admitted she’s “a fan-favorite frontrunner.”

A Wonder Woman project has not been formally added to the DCU’s release calendar yet, though James Gunn has confirmed a new movie is currently being written. As part of his strategy for the franchise, the Wonder Woman film will not move to production until the script is complete and he is happy with it. Also in development is the TV series Paradise Lost, which follows the inhabitants of Themyscira. The movie and show are separate from each other, but should have some connections.

Prior to Superman‘s release, Gunn shared his thoughts on the possibility of Arjona playing Wonder Woman, saying she’d be “great” in the role. Some DC fans believed Gunn following Arjona on social media was a sign that she was about to take the role, but the filmmaker revealed they’ve been friends for several years after collaborating on one of his earlier projects and he’s actually followed her since then.

To date, the DCU has steered clear of casting bona fide movie stars to carry their films. David Corenswet had a supporting role in Twisters before Superman, but this summer was when he truly rose to fame. Milly Alcock, star of Supergirl, is best known for her turn as young Rhaenyra on House of the Dragon than any of her work in movies. Clayface is being headlined by Tom Rhys Harries. With all that in mind, it isn’t surprising to hear DC Studios could employ a similar strategy for casting other notable roles. Going with relative unknowns over established stars not only makes it easier for fans to buy the actor as the character (since they aren’t coming into the movie with years of baggage), it’s also smart from a business sense. Lesser-known names can’t command a higher salary when negotiating the first contract, allowing DC Studios to keep the budget contained.

Arjona has some notable film credits on her resume, but she still fits the bill as someone who hasn’t fully broken out as an A-list star yet. Andor is arguably the highest-profile project she’s be in so far. Someone in her mold would probably be the best pick for Wonder Woman or Batman. Going with a rising star with some visibility will generate buzz and excitement ahead of time as the actor looks to take the next step in their career, but there wouldn’t be the risk of overexposure. The DCU’s Wonder Woman movie could be getting fast-tracked now that Superman‘s a hit, so fans might have their answer sooner than later.