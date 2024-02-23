Wonka Director Paul King Updates His Fred Astaire Film With Tom Holland

Tom Holland's Fred Astaire biopic just got an update from the movie's director. Wonka filmmaker Paul King talked to ComicBook.com about the Timothee Chalamet picture's February 27 home video release. We had to ask the director for a status update surrounding Holland's big musical movie. He says that they're currently working on the script with Lee Hall. But, there's still quite a bit of time before you'll see the Spider-Man actor lace up his tap shoes. Still, there's been significant progress and with a star like Astaire as a subject, there's plenty of potential there.

"We're working on a script right now. I'm working on a script with Lee Hall, who's a great, great, great writer, a great screenwriter," King shared. "And he's incredibly well versed in the era and he's historically, incredibly knowledgeable as well. Clearly, he knows his dance inside and out. So, I've been working with him and learning a huge amount. But again, it's like we're trying to find the story in the script and hopefully something will happen. But, we'll see."

Last year, the star himself offered a window in to production while talking to the crowd at the Critics Choice Association. "The movie is being developed. Scripts are being written. Meetings are being had," Holland said last year. "Like anything in the film industry, whether it happens or not is another thing, but we are working towards it as if it is happening. Hopefully, we can find a way to tell the story in the way it needs to be told. I'd love to put my tap shoes on again and to portray that character, but we'll have to wait and see."

Tom Holland Playing Fred Astaire

The Spider-Man actor talked to the Associated Press about his upcoming role in the Fred Astaire biopic back when Spider-Man: No Way Home was premiering. He seemed confident about the project. Holland even pointed out that some earlier version of the script had been submitted back in 2021. Sony executive Amy Pascal messaged him about it. Needless to say, it seems like that script is either being polished or rewritten entirely. Here's what the star had to say about the project a couple of years ago.

"I am playing Fred Astaire. They got the script in a week ago. I haven't read it yet, they haven't given it to me. I know Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me a week ago. I was in the bath. We had a lovely FaceTime," Holland laughed. "I will be playing Fred Astaire."

Tom Holland Is No Stranger To Dancing

Most people reading this will have been introduced to Holland singing and dancing on Lip Sync Battle all those years ago. Every year, multiple times a year, the clip of the Marvel star tearing up the stage to the tune of "Umbrella" by Rihanna will roll over your social media timeline. The Hollywood Reporter noticed the phenomenon (how could you not?) and asked Holland about the performance's enduring appeal. He's still proud of it because so many people like it. But, the actor can't help but be a little confused by fans' fascination with him dancing on that soundstage.

"It is an interesting one," Holland reflected. "Because I've really worked hard in my career and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the Lip Sync Battle is what I get the most compliments for."

"I'm proud of it," the Marvel star admitted. "I like that it left a lasting impact. It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. Spider-Man was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy. I was meeting producers and directors and going to L.A. by myself. I was finally at that stage where I could say, 'Can I bring my friends?' And they'd say, 'Yeah.'"

