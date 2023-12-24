Wonka Choreographer Explains Timothée Chalamet's Dance "Boot Camp"

Christopher Gattelli explains how Timothée Chalamet "put in all the work" when it came to dancing in Wonka.

Wonka is now playing in theaters, and the new prequel film sees Timothée Chalamet taking on the titular role. The movie is having a successful run at the box office so far, and it's been getting decent reviews from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 90% audience score. The film is also a musical, which means Chalamet gets the chance to show off his singing and dancing skills. Recently, choreographer Christopher Gattelli spoke with IndieWire and talked about Chalamet's dance "boot camp."

IndieWire points out that Gattelli is warm and inviting, and that the term "boot camp" isn't as intense as it sounds. However, Chalamet was dealing with a busy schedule during his dance training, which meant it was up to the actor to put in the work.

"The first lesson I had with him was actually in May of 2021. He was shooting Bones and All at the time, and he came in with like this shocking red magenta hair and like super, super skinny Timmy and I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not what I was expecting,'" Gattelli shared. "And he has really great rhythm, so it wasn't hard for him to pick it up."

"When he came back from Bones and All, he also was doing like the Dune press junket," Gattelli continued. "And you could tell when he was away, he practiced what we gave him. Timmy was definitely like, 'Push me. I don't want to just look like I'm doing basic stuff here. If you want to do it, make me do it.' And he put in all the work."

Hugh Grant Hated Making Wonka:

Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka but recently revealed that he hated making the movie. The actor spoke at a media event for the movie (via Metro), and explained why he hated working with motion capture technology.

"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Grant said. He called the setup "drivel," saying it left him confused about whether he should "act with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer." He also revealed that the dancing and his other moments in the movie "should be fun," but the final result ended up being done by animators. "I made a big fuss about it," he continued. "I couldn't have hated the whole thing more." When asked if the ends justified the means, Grant replied, "Not really."

"I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money," Grant added, making it clear that he has no issues with King, who he also worked with on Paddington 2.

Wonka is now playing in theaters.