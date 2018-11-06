‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ TV Spot Features TONS of Disney Cameos

The sequel to Wreck-It Ralph is shaping up to be the biggest Disney crossover yet, building off of the video game smorgasbord from the first movie.

The latest TV spot for Ralph Breaks the Internet busts out a lot of cameos and Easter eggs, featuring the Disney princesses, Nick Wilde from Zootopia, Hei Hei from Moana, and Grumpy from Snow White. Check it out in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this spot plays up the Disney connection with Ralph and Vanellope heading to the Oh My Disney fan site, there will be a lot more than characters from the House of Mouse. The cast list for the film was just unveiled, revealing that Vin Diesel would be reprising his role as Baby Groot in the film.

With Marvel and Star Wars being represented, there are likely to be a ton of other cameos in the new movie. But few are as exciting as a gathering of all the Disney Princesses.

Ralph Breaks the Internet writer Pamela Ribon spoke with ComicBook.com about getting all of the princesses in the same film, and why it’s important to the storyline.

“I was still working on Moana in 2014 when they started working on the treatments and the ideas for this sequel,” Ribon said. “I was also thinking at the time, ‘Why isn’t Vanellope canon? She is a princess. She’s also a president, as she has clearly stated.’ I believe a woman can have more than one title. And I felt like this is, of all the princesses, I’m the one in the hoodie. I love my comfy clothes. And I just had this idea in the back of my head. So when we were working on this movie, and we all got back together after Zootopia in early 2016, we knew that we’d like to do a scene that was meta. As we were talking about all these different parts of the Internet you gotta be meta. It’d be fun to have a scene of Disney poking a little fun at itself.

“And so I thought, what if, we talked about what if Vanellope met all of the princesses,” she continued. “We thought that might be … In this version and one of the early versions we thought maybe Vanellope was gonna go viral, and I thought well, yeah, if she met all the princesses, that might break the Internet. And that’s when I started thinking, if she met all the princesses, I assume the first question would be, ‘What kind of princess are you?’”

Ralph Breaks the Internet premieres in theaters on November 21st.