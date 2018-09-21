‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’: Buzz Lightyear and Baymax Appear in New Trailer

In addition to the entire lineup of Disney Princesses, and a horde of Star Wars Stormtroopers, it looks as though Wreck-It Ralph 2, known officially as Ralph Breaks the Internet, will include a couple more of Disney/Pixar’s most popular heroes.

During the final trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet, which was released by Disney on Thursday morning, a quick shot revealed the appearances of beloved Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear, as well as the hilarious robot from Big Hero 6, Baymax.

Neither of the characters had lines in the trailer, but they appeared on a stage in front of a crowd of Internet users. Baymax was looking inquisitive, as usual, and Buzz was giving a friendly wave to the admirers. Behind the duo was a display of Disney Tsum Tsum toys.

You can check out a still of the moment below!

It’s unclear whether or not Buzz and Baymax will actually play any kind of role in the film, but that seems unlikely, given that there every Disney princess already has a speaking role. These two characters are probably just background Easter eggs for Disney fans to enjoy. In all likelihood, they won’t be the only ones.

As the first full-length trailer revealed, Ralph and Vanellope will go to the Oh My Disney fan site while exploring the internet, where they will come across several characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. That initial trailer featured cameos from Stormtroopers and even Iron Man.

If there’s a Disney character that you love, there’s a pretty good chance they might be appearing in Ralph Breaks the Internet, you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to hit theaters on November 21st.