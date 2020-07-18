X-Men: Apocalypse Now Streaming on Disney+

The X-Men Movies are finally coming to Disney+ as part of the streaming platform’s summer blockbuster debut schedule. It began with X-Men: Days of Future Past becoming the first X-Men movie on the platform. Now that film’s sequel, X-Men: Apocalypse, is also available to stream on Disney+. X-Men: Apocalypse was the first X-Men movie to take place in the new timeline created by the events of X-Men: Days of Future Past. Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters is in session, but the school year is interrupted when a godlike mutant emerges from his slumber, his four horsemen riding alongside the villain.

X-Men: Apocalypse wasn’t as well-received as its predecessor. It scored a 47% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critical consensus that reads, “Overloaded action and a cliched villain take the focus away from otherwise strong performers and resonant themes, making X-Men: Apocalypse a middling chapter of the venerable superhero franchise.” The film earned $534.9 million worldwide at the box office, 27% less than X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Star Oscar Isaac did not enjoy his time playing the film’s titular villain. “Apocalypse, that was excruciating,” he said in a 2018 interview. “I didn’t know, when I said yes, that that was what was going to be happening — that I was going to be encased in glue, and latex, and in a 40-pound suit that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I was like, ‘oh, I get to work with these great actors that I like so much,’ but I couldn’t even see them because I couldn’t move my head. And I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that’s the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes.

In X-Men: Apocalypse, “Worshiped as a god since the dawn of civilization, the immortal Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) becomes the first and most powerful mutant. Awakening after thousands of years, he recruits the disheartened Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and other mutants to create a new world order. As the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance, Professor X (James McAvoy) and Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) lead a team of young X-Men to stop their seemingly invincible nemesis from destroying mankind.”

Bryan Singer directed X-Men: Apocalypse from a screenplay written by Simon Kinberg, based on a story Singer and Kinberg developed with Michael Dougherty and Dan Harris. The film stars James McAvoy as Professor X, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Rose Byrne as Moira MacTaggert, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, Olivia Munn as Psylocke, Lucas Till as Havok, Evan Peters as Quicksilver, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Josh Helman as Colonel William Stryker, Ben Hardy as Angel, and Lana Condor as Jubilee.

X-Men: Apocalypse is now streaming on Disney+.