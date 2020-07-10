There's Finally a Live-Action X-Men Movie Streaming on Disney+

✖

While Disney+ has been the home to the the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since it first launched last year, the streaming service hasn't offered the chance for fans to watch any of the former Fox's live-action X-Men movies. The films are now owned by Disney, thanks to the company's purchase of 21st Century Fox, but all of that franchise's films have been streaming on other platforms. Fortunately for Marvel fans everywhere, that changed on Friday morning as Disney+ began streaming its first live-action X-Men movie.

As of Friday, X-Men: Days of Future Past is now available to stream on Disney+. It was previously announced that this would be the first X-Men movie to make its way to Disney+ as part of the Summer Movie Nights series that will see popular films added to the service every Friday throughout the summer. X-Men: Apocalypse, The Wolverine, and the original X-Men are also set to arrive on Disney+ this summer.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is one of the most celebrated films in the X-Men franchise and it follows 2015's Fantastic Four to Disney+ as some of the only Fox offerings on the entire service.

Other titles coming to Disney+ during the Summer Movie Nights are Solo: A Star Wars Story, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Incredibles 2, The Peanuts Movie, Beauty and the Beast, Fantastic Four, Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Greatest Showman, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The event kicked off last week with the debut of Hamilton and The Mighty Ducks.

Days of Future Past instantly captured the attention of X-Men fans upon its release in 2014, thanks in large part to its blending of the two timelines. Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy both appeared as Charles Xavier in the film. Same goes for Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender as Magneto. The continuity of that particular franchise may not be the best, but Days of Future Past works wonderfully on its own, and it has continued to be revered by fans over the last few years.

Are you looking forward to streaming X-Men: Days of Future Past on Disney+? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

