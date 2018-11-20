‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Star Alexandra Shipp Reveals Storm’s New Hair

Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix doesn’t release until next year, but eagle-eyed fans got a quick glimpse of many of the film’s mutants in a cameo in Deadpool 2, and Storm actress Alexandra Shipp recently shared a photo of her new hair from the cameo — and likely from the new movie.

You can check out Shipp’s new ‘do below:

Shipp appeared as Storm in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo during Deadpool 2‘s scenes within the X-Men’s mansion. When Wade (Ryan Reynolds) jokes that none of the famous X-Men are ever around and the whole place feels empty, Storm, Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), and more can be seen quietly closing a door behind him.

Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters. Other Fox-owned Marvel films coming up include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.