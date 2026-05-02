Yellowstone Star’s Cult Classic ‘90s Comedy Is Now Streaming on Peacock

Yellowstone was one of the biggest shows during its five-season run, and chances are that you’ve seen its stars elsewhere. Led by Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, Taylor Sheridan’s hit series transformed its ensemble cast into household names and featured familiar faces from cinema. Fans of the show hoping to see a familiar face can now stream a Yellowstone star’s cult classic comedy after it started streaming on Peacock.

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Fans best know him as Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, but decades before Cole Hauser stepped into the shoes of the fan-favorite character, he portrayed high school jock Benny O’Donnell in Richard Linklater’s iconic coming-of-age movie Dazed and Confused. The comedy classic, also starring Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, and Renée Zellweger, started streaming on Peacock on April 1st. For those who need a refresher, Dazed and Confused is set on the last day of school in May 1976 in small-town Texas as a group of Texas teenagers navigate hazing rituals, house parties, and uncertain futures, all while celebrating the beginning of summer.

Dazed and Confused Is One of the Best Teen Comedies Ever Made

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There have been tons of great teen comedies over the years, and there’s no doubt that Dazed and Confused is one of the best. Rather than a sanitized, nostalgic look back, Linklater aimed for an incredibly authentic depiction of 1970s high school life, focusing on all of the real and all too relatable emotions of adolescence, including angst, anticipation, and boredom, and the social rituals that go along with high school life. It’s a teen film that feels genuine, and it nails everything from the raw, heartfelt, and humorous experience of the last day of school to some pretty realistic dialogue. It’s also a pretty great time capsule of the 1970s atmosphere, with classic rock, muscle cars, and fashion that feels true to the era.

Although the film was a box office disappointment, grossing just $8 million during its theatrical run, the movie performed well with viewers. Dazed and Confused holds a “Certified Fresh” 94% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a great 90% audience rating. The film’s authentic, hangout movie style that captured a consequence-free slice of 1976 high school life, great cast, and iconic quotes helped Dazed and Confused become a cult classic. Although it never got a direct sequel, it did earn a spiritual sequel in Linklater’s 2016 movie Everybody Wants Some!!. Which is available on Pluto TV.

What’s New on Peacock?

As Peacock begins adding titles in May, it’s worth looking back on the additions that rolled out throughout April. The month was a great one for the NBCUniversal streamer’s catalog as movies like the Blade trilogy, both Five Nights at Freddy’s movies, and Dead Poets Society joined the platform. On the comedy front, Peacock also added movies like Airplane!, The 40 Year-Old Virgin, Crocodile Dundee, A Fish Called Wanda, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Road Trip, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, and Step Brothers.

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