You Can Finally Watch All 5 Indiana Jones Movies In One Place Again

When it comes to film franchises, there’s almost nothing better than a good marathon. Sitting down to watch all of the movies in any given series is just one of those little, albeit time consuming, pleasures in life and it’s one that should arguably be easier than ever before thanks to the streaming era. However, for the Indiana Jones franchise, getting to pull off such a marathon has been a little complicated thanks to the movies residing on different platforms. That all changes, however, on New Year’s Day when all five films will be together once again.

On January 1st, Disney+ is adding the first four films in the Indiana Jones franchise — Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. They will join Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which was already on the platform making the new year a perfect time to binge.

Why Were the Indiana Jones Movies on Separate Platforms In the First Place?

What’s particularly interesting about all five Indiana Jones movies being back together on Disney+ is that this isn’t the first time the films have come back together in one place after being split up — and the reason for all the movement comes down to licensing. The first four Indiana Jones films had been added to Disney+ in May 2023, but they were removed just over a year later in October 2024 with those four films going to Paramount. The movies returned to Disney+ January 1, 2025, and were again removed in October, once again going to Paramount. The reason for all the movement is licensing. While Disney owns Lucasfilm, which is behind the Indiana Jones films, Paramount had licensing agreements. It’s pretty common for this to happen overall, which is why you often see movies go from one platform to another and back again. It’s just a little uncommon for nearly entire franchises to move in quite the same way as Indiana Jones.

As for the latest return to Disney+, it’s unclear if this is a permanent return to streamer. It’s possible that there could be future agreements or even still some existing ones that would see some or all of the Indiana Jones movies relocate again. For now, however, fans can catch all five films on Disney+, which sounds like a pretty good way to kick of 2026 to us.

