The Indiana Jones Movies Are Back on One of Their Main Streaming Homes (But Not Disney+)

Fans of the Indiana Jones franchise were met with a bit of surprise last month, as the four Steven Spielberg-directed entries in the series disappeared from Disney+ without warning. The same day, the films showed up on Prime Video, a service where they are rarely found. Well, while the Indiana Jones movies (sans Dial of Destiny) are still missing from Disney+, they have at least returned to their other regular streaming home.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On November 1st, four of the five Indiana Jones movies made their way back to Paramount+, ending the short Harrison Ford drought on the service. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are all back on one of the two services they usually call home. The films can also still be found on Prime Video but, if last year is any indication, they will likely be leaving that service and heading back to Disney+ before January 2026 arrives.
Despite Disney owning Lucasfilm now, the Indiana Jones presence on Paramount+ makes sense when you remember that the Mouse House didn’t acquire the George Lucas company until relatively recently. Paramount Pictures distributed the first four Indiana Jones movies, which is why they move around between services while Dial of Destiny stays put on Disney+.
New Movies on Paramount+
The four Indiana Jones movies are just a handful of the new titles that were added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of November. The streamer also saw the Godfather trilogy return to its roster, along with iconic films like Chinatown, Saving Private Ryan, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
You can check out the full list of Paramount’s November streaming additions here, but we’ve also included a list of some highlights below.
21 Jump Street
48 Hrs.
Big Daddy
Blades of Glory
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Catch Me If You Can
Chinatown
Chocolat
Days of Thunder
Defiance
Dinner for Schmucks
Doubt
Dreamgirls
Enemy at the Gates
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flight
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Ghost
I Love You, Man
Joe Dirt
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Old School
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pretty in Pink
Punch-Drunk Love
Rango
Runaway Bride
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Shakespeare in Love
She’s Out of My League
Some Kind of Wonderful
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Big Short
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Godfather
The Terminator
The Usual Suspects
There Will Be Blood
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
When Harry Met Sally