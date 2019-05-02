You Could Win a Chance to Attend the Men in Black: International Premiere with Chris Hemsworth

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but it’s not the only movie with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson fans have to look forward to in 2019. Men in Black: International is hitting theaters this summer, and thanks to a new Omaze contest, you could attend the premiere with Hemsworth. The actor recently shared the contest’s details in an Instagram post, and fans are eager to win the chance to hang out with the Aussie actor.

“Care to join me at the @MenInBlack: International premiere? (It might have taken me a few tries to get the invite right, but I promise I won’t neuralyze you when we actually hang out.),” Hemsworth joked.

The actor is doing the Omaze campaign in order to earn money for the Australian Childhood Foundation, a charity that “works to bring love back to children affected by the trauma of child abuse and family violence.” You can learn more about the foundation here.

If you win the contest, you’ll “get to know Chris Hemsworth at the Men in Black: International premiere” and have the opportunity to “walk the red carpet and be among the first to see the movie.” You’ll also get to “hit up the exclusive after-party with Chris to share a toast and snap selfies that’ll make your friends jealous.” You’ll also get flown out to NYC and put up in a 4-star hotel!

You can donate to enter the contest here.

The new film is being directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

Men in Black International will be hitting theaters on June 14th.

