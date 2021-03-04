You Shall Not Pass Up The Lord of the Rings Balrog vs Gandalf Light

This Lord of the Rings USB-powered diorama light depicts the epic battle between Gandalf and the Balrog at bridge of Khazad-dûm in Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring. Clearly, no LOTR fan should be without one. Just look at it.

That said, you'll need a bit of space for the light on your desk because it measures 11-inches tall. It's powered by a 9.8-foot USB cable and emits a fiery glow. Gandalf is depicted with his staff and the Glamdring sword, just before blocking a strike from the Balrog's own flaming blade.

Pre-orders for the LOTR Balrog vs Gandalf diorama light are available here at Merchoid for $146.99, which includes all taxes and shipping. The release date is slated for September, but you'll want to reserve one early in case the first wave sells out.

Speaking of fun Lord of the Rings stuff, Fisher-Price recently added a set of LOTR Little People toys to their new Collector Line. It includes adorable 3-inch (approx.) versions of Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Lady Arwen, Gimli, and Legolas.

The set is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $29.99. Again, they're fun collectibles for adults, but they're also a great way to introduce your kids to LOTR early. Like age 1 early. The official description reads:

"Travel across Middle Earth from the Shire to Mount Doom and destroy the One Ring with this special edition Little People Collector Lord of the Rings figure set by Fisher-Price! This set features six figures brought down to Little People toy size and stylized to look like members of the Fellowship, including Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli, as well as Lady Arwen. This must-have figure set is a great gift for Tolkien fans of all ages!"

