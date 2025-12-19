You’re Running Out of Time to Watch The Greatest Comic Book Trilogy of All Time

Franchises come and go from streaming platforms all the time; it’s just the way of the world. But it’s always rough when we know that one of the best comic book adaptations of all time is disappearing with no news of when or where it’ll be popping back up. And that is exactly what’s happening with this trilogy as it leaves its current platform in the next few weeks.

The Dark Knight trilogy is soon to make its way off Tubi, leaving fans with a limited amount of time to catch it before it takes a hiatus of unknown length. And with the films being lauded as the best of the best, as far as comic adaptations go, you’re going to want to catch them before they’re gone. Batman Begins, the first film in the trilogy, still holds an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes, while The Dark Knight, the second film, holds strong with 94%, and The Dark Knight Rises has an 87%.

This Trilogy Stands The Test Of Time

The Dark Knight trilogy tells the most straightforward and well-known version of the Batman mythos: young, hotshot billionaire Bruce Wayne picks up the mantle of the Batman, intent on stemming the crime that is taking over the city he calls home. Alongside his butler, Alfred (Michael Caine), police commissioner, Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman), and tech genius, Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman), he fights against the most well-known villains like the Joker, Two-Face, and Bane. It doesn’t hurt that some of the performances in these films are considered among the best, such as Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the Joker and Tom Hardy’s performance as Bane.

Critics and casual viewers alike love the franchise, saying that it’s one of director Christopher Nolan’s best. “It’s a refreshing approach to the genre, even when revisiting years later, in an era inundated with superhero movies where each tries to better the last’s visual effects budget,” says Jess Lomas of Quickflix about Batman Begins. Of The Dark Knight, Martin Carr of CBR says, “The Dark Knight takes comic book characters and plants them firmly in the real world. Revealing a Gotham defined by human flaws and plummeting into freefall. That realism puts it head and shoulders above almost anything else and redefines a genre.” And the hype doesn’t end there. “Just when it seemed Batman would never be able to shake off his invincible karma, Nolan managed to reinvent his character, place him in the present day, and turn him into a vigilante,” says critic Juan Pablo Russo of EscribiendoCine about The Dark Knight Rises.

Nolan’s trilogy is the quintessential Batman, and for good reason. No films are perfect, and these three do suffer from some pacing issues in places. But all in all, they are what most casual fans think of when they think of Batman.

