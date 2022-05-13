Zac Efron Says He Would do a High School Musical Reboot

✖

This weekend, you can catch Zac Efron in Firestarter, the latest Stephen King adaptation that follows a young girl with a dark gift. Efron plays her father in the film, which can be jarring for some fans of the actor since it feels like only yesterday he was singing and playing basketball in High School Musical. However, it's been over 15 years since the first movie was released. Efron went on to play the role of Troy Bolton in High School Musical 2 in 2007 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008, and many have hoped Efron and the rest of the cast would reunite. Recently, Efron spoke with E News!, and he revealed he'd be open for a High School Musical reboot.

"Of course, of course," Efron said when asked about reprising Troy Bolton in a High School Musical reboot. "I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens." E News! shared a video of the interview with the caption, "What time is it? Time to start brainstorming the plot for HSM 4." You can check out the clip below:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is currently a popular show on Disney+, and the upcoming third season is expected to feature an actor from the original film. Corbin Bleu is among five actors who have been cast in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series's third season. Bleu returns for the Disney+ iteration playing a version of himself, acknowledging his having performed in High School Musical. He will serve as a guest star on the series.

As for Firestarter, it remains a popular and influential Stephen King book. Recently, director Keith Thomas spoke to ComicBook.com about taking on the challenge of creating a faithful adaptation.

"When I first signed on to it, I had read the script and I knew the book, I'd read the book several times. I'd seen the original film countless times, and so I knew the story," Thomas shared in an exclusive interview. "And so when I read [Scott] Teems' script, I saw what he was doing, the changes he was making, the interesting ways he was taking it. And I thought it was very appealing."

Firestarter arrives in theaters and on Peacock on May 13th.