Justice League Director Zack Snyder Teases “Mind-Blowing” Sneak Peek at DC FanDome

Justice League filmmaker Zack Snyder says a new look at his director’s cut will “blow your mind” when the sneak peek airs during DC FanDome, a 24-hour digital event taking place on August 22. Snyder released an appetizer during July’s virtual Justice Con when he revealed a black-suited Superman (Henry Cavill), promising fans can “look forward to a bigger meal” when more footage premieres during the free-to-attend online event. In addition to bringing exclusive footage, it’s believed Snyder will confirm the official title of his director’s cut as well as the new version’s release date on the HBO Max streaming service.

“I think the piece we did for FanDome [is] gonna blow your mind,” Snyder wrote in a reply to his followers on social media platform VERO. Asked if fans can expect more surprises ahead of FanDome after Snyder on Saturday revealed a new look at the original design for villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Snyder replied, “Keep your eye out.”

Snyder is now at work completing his version of Justice League that will reach HBO Max as either a four-hour movie or a six-episode series in 2021.

“It isn’t as easy as going into the vault, and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out,” Bob Greenblatt, at the time the head of HBO Max, said in May. “It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it’s complex, including new VFX shots. It’s a radical rethinking of that movie, and it’s complicated and wildly expensive. I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex.”

This new undertaking will not incorporate footage from the version of Justice League released into theaters in 2017. That so-called “Frankenstein” version was completed by Joss Whedon, who handled reshoots and oversaw post-production in Snyder’s absence.

“I’d destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn’t photograph,” Snyder said during Justice Con. “That is a f—ing hard fact. I’d blow the f—ing thing up.”

Snyder has described his director’s cut as an “entirely new thing” and “a new experience apart from that movie.” Producer Deborah Snyder calls Justice League on HBO Max the “best-case scenario for everybody,” saying during Justice Con, “I think having it on HBO Max, it doesn’t have to be a certain length. You’re not waiting for the ticket sales of the next movie and you can only have so many showings because it’s too long.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021.