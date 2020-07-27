Zack Snyder Says He's Finishing the Justice League Snyder Cut for Free

Zack's Snyder says his Justice League cut is a passion project, regardless of its title. HBO Max will become home to a new version of the Justice League that's more in line with Zack Snyder's original desires. During Justice Con over the weekend, a virtual convention dedicated to Snyder's vision of the DC Extended Universe, Snyder appeared and brought a clip of Superman's black suit with him. During one of the discussions, Snyder stated that he would, and is, finishing his Justice League cut without getting paid. "It's exciting to get this chance, and I wouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, and I love working on it, and I'd do it for free - and I am," Snyder said.

Snyder may not be taking a cut, but that's not to say his cut of the film is without cost. Estimates suggest completing the Snyder Cut of Justice League will run Warner Bros. up a bill of more than $30 million.

"It isn't as easy as going into the vault, and there's a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt said in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it, and it's complex, including new VFX shots. It's a radical rethinking of that movie, and it's complicated and wildly expensive. I'll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It's an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will allow Snyder to complete his version of the Justice League movie, which fans have been campaigning to see ever since the film opened in 2017.

"It's exciting for us," Snyder said during a podcast appearance. "We're all going to work, digital effects, everyone's excited to put a bow on this thing, so it's pretty fun... We always talked about, 'Maybe in ten years they'll dig it out of the archives.' It's nice like this... I'm super excited, and we couldn't have been happier."

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," Greenblatt said in a statement announcing Zack Snyder' Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives in 2021 on HBO Max.

