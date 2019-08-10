Justice League: Snyder Cut Supporters Targeting New York Comic-Con For New Promotion

DC fans have not forgotten about the Snyder Cut, and it doesn’t appear they will for quite some time. The much-debated cut of Justice League that would follow Snyder’s original vision even got the spotlight at San Diego Comic-Con thanks to #ProjectComicCon, which also raised money for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Now it appears the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut community will do something similar at New York Comic-Con, and Bill Rowlands has posted a GoFundMe to raise money to make it happen.

“Following the huge success of #ProjectComicCon that helped raise almost $15k for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in the name of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut community,” Rowlands wrote. “We want to continue increasing the hype and spreading the truth about the Snyder cut of Justice League, whilst spreading awareness for mental health!”

The last time around they raised above $26,000 for their presence at San Diego Comic-Con, which ended up including flying a banner in the sky, a billboard, a bus wrap, an ad in The Hollywood Reporter, and even a Ground Team at the convention itself. Now the group is looking to do a new campaign at New York Comic-Con, and Rowlands listed out what they intend to do with the funds.

“We realize that you have given so much, and have decided that in New York we can still achieve great buzz, whilst having a simpler and more streamlined campaign. There will not be multiple levels. We have one clear and financially modest plan. We have two objectives:

A Digital Video Billboard in Times Square, NY for one day (Oct 5th)

The billboard will play for 15s every two minutes for 12 hours, from midday to midnight. The quote for the billboard is $1,871. Doubled for AFSP, we would need to raise $3,742.

The second part of the campaign would be a Ground Team at the convention, though it would be getting an upgrade from the one at San Diego.

“We want to be more visible than before on the ground, walk amongst attendees, show them the human side of us,” Rowlands wrote. “We want to engage with as many people as possible and encourage them to fill out our survey and get more information about the Snyder Cut at ForSnyderCut.com We estimate that the Ground Team will require around $850 to cover the cost for leaflets / merchandise to hand out. Doubled for AFSP, we would need to raise $1,700.”

“Therefore, to fully fund the New York Comic-Con Snyder Cut campaign and our AFSP donation, we need to raise $5,442,” Rowlands wrote. “Rounded up to cover GoFundMe fees, we have set our target at $6,000.”

“We realize how generous you have all already been, and therefore no more will be asked of you for this project. This again is a huge ask for the fandom. But we believe we can do this. As a community we have increased awareness for Suicide Prevention and raised vital funds approximating to $106,000 for AFSP. Let’s add to that number.”

You can check out the GoFundMe page right here, and so far they’ve raised $5,230 of their $6,000 goal, so it appears you’ll very much see their campaign in New York.