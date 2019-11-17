Ben Affleck Finally Joins the Justice League Snyder Cut Movement

The Snyder Cut movement has been going strong for two full years and now, it has gotten its biggest supporter yet. Sunday afternoon, Batman alum Ben Affleck joined the movement on Twitter but releasing a tweet with a simple statement: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The tweet comes hours after Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot also tweeted supported for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League, sharing a never-before-seen picture of her character from the film. Affleck and Gadot join the likes of fellow Justice League stars Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher releasing various unseen stills from the movie in hopes of stoking the fire.

At one point, the Snyder Cut was just a fable, until Snyder himself and others involved in the production of Justice League started releasing stills from the property. Then, things came to a head when Jason Momoa revealed he’d seen the actual cut of the movie. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” the Aquaman star previously told MTV News.

Snyder says Warner Brothers ultimately decided to go with a lighter tone for the film instead of the much darker version he had planned. “It’s a long story,” Snyder revealed earlier this year. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

