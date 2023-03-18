Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 Year Anniversary Reignites Sell Snyderverse to Netflix Campaign

It's been two years since Zack Snyder's Justice League released on HBO Max. As a part of the big anniversary, some fans are calling for the story to be continued. It's been a continual thrum among some DC fans who would like to see the story continued in some form or fashion. Earlier this year, that desire materialized in people asking Netflix to buy Zack Snyder's Justice League somehow. (It's pretty hard to work out the logistic speficities to such an agreement. But, after the last few years, one has to entertain any possibilities considering how many wild things have transpired.) New DC Studios head saw the movement and had some observations for interested parties.

On Twitter, Gunn said, "I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)."

It's real. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/0DO0nPYus5 — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 18, 2021

He also revealed that Snyder had offered support. "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now."

What's your favorite Snyderverse moment? Let us know in the comments!