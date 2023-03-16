Zack Snyder Teases Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Theatrical Event

Zack Snyder is teasing a re-release of Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman sometime soon. The filmmaker had the Internet up in arms yesterday when he tweeted about a transmission from Darkseid on April 28-30. People didn't know what to make of the announcement out of the blue. But, it seems like a theatrical re-release at a specific location is likely. On Vero, the director's post reads, "Life is a cycle, from birth to death to rebirth. And so the hero's journey is a cycle as well. A continuous journey of growth and transformation." Check out the post down below for yourself!

Back in 2021, Snyder talked about the relief of getting to see his vision realized. "I have my cut of it here at the house, and if you want to see when you're over, you can check it out, but that's pretty much it," he recalled. "But when we got to the point where, through a lot of hurdles and back and forth, that we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way, that was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true."

Where Will We See These Characters Again?

Some of the other hallmarks of Snyderverse are returning for The Flash. Affleck and Ezra Miller will be along for that multiverse tale. So, for fans hoping for a resurgence, there could be a path forward. However, the first phase for DC Studios is absolutely locked-in.

(Photo: Vero/Zack Snyder)

Warner Bros. isn't pulling any punches with their description for The Flash: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to."

"That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Would you love to see these movies on the big screen? Let us know down in the comments!