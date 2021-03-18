Zack Snyder: Justice League Snyder Cut Comic Book Sequel Could Happen With “Fan Support”

✖

After WarnerMedia met demands to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on HBO Max, growing calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse could culminate in a comic book continuation of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Filmmaker Zack Snyder and DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee have discussed doing a sequel and prequel comic book series about the post-apocalyptic Knightmare world ruled by Darkseid (Ray Porter) and "the ragtag team that's left alive trying to put it back," revealed in the epilogue of the Justice League Snyder Cut as Batman (Ben Affleck), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Flash (Ezra Miller), Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello), and Mera (Amber Heard). Inside that story would be the death of Robin, killed years earlier by the Joker (Jared Leto).

Snyder believes the Snyder Cut is the finale to his live-action SnyderVerse — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the four-hour Justice League — but says "fan support" could convince DC Comics to realize his future movie plans on the page instead of the screen.

"I talked to Jim about it, we literally had a plan to do a comic book, a huge run," Snyder told BuzzPopTV. "We were gonna do basically a comic book based on the whiteboard that I had up in Dallas [at The Dreamscapes Of Zack Snyder's Justice League exhibit] … there was a comic book that we were gonna base on that. And then I wanted to do a mini-run on the Joker-Robin [backstory], like a run on what was happening with Batman, what was happening with Joker, and what was happening with Robin, and just that story as its own sort of micro-story."

Snyder added, "We were super into it, and then when there was AT&T [acquiring Time Warner] and there was a bunch of switches and a bunch of cuts [at DC Comics], [Lee] said, 'Maybe in the future if there's fan support.' But we'll see."

At the Dallas exhibit, Snyder laid out plans to unite the League "and the entire DC Universe" in a planet-saving war against Darkseid in Justice League 2 and Justice League 3.

With arcs planned for the newly resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill), future Amazon Queen Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and the Seven Kingdom-ruling Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Justice League 2 would "be a very grounded, personal and character-driven film that would follow the Justice League both together, and separately, as they mend old wounds, on the road to becoming better and stronger heroes," according to a preface of Snyder's plans with illustrations by Lee. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) would recruit a League of his own before the story culminates in an epic conclusion crossing over with other franchises across the DC Extended Universe.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, Joe Manganiello, and Jared Leto, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.