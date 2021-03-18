Zack Snyder Lays Out Future Justice League Villain Plans (Exclusive)

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is poised to give DC Comics fans a look at a massively realized world on the big screen. Building on the stories established in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, this new ensemble film as Snyder originally envisioned it brings in one of the most iconic comic book villains of all time in Darkseid. With Darkseid come Steppenwolf and DeSaad, each displaying signs of a long-running history in this DCEU, not to mention the additional scene Snyder shot for this release which brings the Joker into the film, as well. Snyder talked with ComicBook.com about the depths to which he developed these villains for this Justice League movie, which in some cases displayed clear plans for future installments.

"It always been our plan that it was gonna be the big arc, the big battle, the big problem was Darkseid and he's coming and he's not taking no for an answer," Snyder says. "So, he literally, he sends his uncle, Steppenwolf, to Earth. Steppenwolf, there's been some family problems back on Apokolips, we don't know, some things went down that puts them off on the outs, but it's redemption story for him for Steppenwolf. He's just trying to make it right and he finds something on earth that, whoa, if he could deliver that, maybe everything will be better."

Much of Snyder's plans for a second and third Justice League movie can be seen at an exhibit in Dallas, Texas, unveiling much of the plans the director had for the story going forward. Ahead of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans are already starting the push for his stories to see the light of day with what was once #ReleaseTheSnydercut on social media transforming into #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

In the event fans don't get this ambitious second wish, Snyder does grant them a look at what those next installments might have looked like with an additional sequence attached to the HBO Max release of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I wanted to do this one scene like frankly that there was two things like I've spent, you know a lot of time thinking about you know the Knightmare world of in my version of the DCEU and frankly a lot of time looking at the landscape of a post Darkseid invaded world and what that would mean and how to fix it," Snyder says. "I think that what I really wanted... so I had all the details like that, the cast of characters all that I really wanted to, like, I wanted to flesh it out. Also, I felt like a confrontation between Batman and Joker was a thing that we needed, like everyone needs that, that's important. That's fuel. Jared graciously as well as the rest of the cast, Ben and everyone else, said, 'You know what, let's do this little scene. I think the fans deserve it.' And I think it really kind of gives you a nice shape to the to the world to come."

