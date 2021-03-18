Justice League 3 Would Have Seen The Death of Batman

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max, and fans of the Snyderverse DC films are just dying to know where Zack Snyder's vision for the Justice League sequels would've led. Well, Zack and his wife/filmmaking partner Deborah Snyder have been doing interviews, in Zack revealed some key things about where the Justice League sequels were heading. Fans already know (both from watching the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and the information Snyder gave years before its release), that Justice League 2 would have seen Darkseid come to Earth and conquer. Well, Snyder reveals Justice League 3 would've required Ben Affleck's Batman to die, in or order to set things right!

Zack Snyder's Justice League SPOILERS Follow!

Just before the pivotal moment of Superman's resurrection in Justice League, Cyborg (Ray Fisher) has a vision of the "Knightmare" future we saw in Batman v Superman - caused by Superman's rebirth. Zack Snyder has told us that the future would indeed come to pass in Justice League 2, as Darkseid smashes the Justice League and seizes the Anti-Life Equation. The climactic moment would've seen Darkseid appear in the Batcave and kill Lois Lane, before Batman could protect her. That loss (coupled with Darkseid's control of the Anti-Life Equation) would've resulted in the "Evil Superman" that causes the Knightmare Timeline.

Justice League 3 would then have to be a story about cleaning up the mess of that Batman made of the timeline - despite that warning from Knightmare Flash during Batman v Superman. It's exactly what Jared Leto's Knightmare Joker teases Batman about, during the epilogue to Snyder's Justice League - asking Bruce just how many timelines get ruined because he's too afraid to die.

Well, as Zack Snyder tells Vanity Fair, Joker's question is a valid one; in order to save the world, Ben Affleck's Batman would have to take the hit meant for Lois, during Justice League 3:

“What happens in the post-apocalyptic world is, Cyborg works on an equation to use a Mother Box to jump Flash back in time to warn Bruce about this moment, where he didn’t have the courage to sacrifice himself to save Lois,” Snyder says. “So in that moment [in Justice League 3], he does the right thing and sacrifices himself. Superman doesn’t succumb to the Anti-Life Equation. Then the final movie has Aquaman leading the forces of Atlantis, Diana leading forces of Themyscira, and Superman and Flash leading the forces of [humans] against Darkseid in a giant war.”

That wasn't the end though: Snyder teased that Justice League 3 would have introduced a new Batman to take up the mantle after Bruce fell...

The question now is: will all the massive fan response to Zack Snyder's Justice League renew these sequel plans (in some form or fashion)?

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.