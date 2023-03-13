Grant Morrison to Return to Multiversity in DC Pride 2023 Special

DC's DC Pride initiative is returning again for another year, giving a spotlight to the countless LGBTQ+ characters and creators under the publisher's umbrella. At the center of this year's initiative will be DC Pride 2023 #1, a 104-page Premium Format comic that will be arriving in late May. The anthology book will encapsulate a wide swath of stories from across the DC Multiverse — including, apparently, a return to the realm of Multiversity. One of the stories confirmed for DC Pride 2023 #1 is a new Multiversity story, penned by Grant Morrison with art by Hayden Sherman. This will mark Morrison's first return to the title in several years, and their first story for it since publicly coming out as nonbinary in late 2020.

Beginning amid the New 52 continuity in 2015, Multiversity is a series of one-shots penned by Morrison, and drawn by a rotating crop of artists. The narrative depicts corners of the DC Multiverse joining forces to fight The Gentry and The Empty Hand, primordial beings aiming to rewrite reality in their dark image. The imprint has spawned two new series in recent years — Multiversity: Teen Justice and this week's Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU.

What is DC Pride 2023 #1 about?

In DC Pride 2023 #1, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time...but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023! The anthology also include a five-page preview of the upcoming Dreamer YA graphic novel by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman, to be published in 2024. Pinup pages in DC Pride 2023 will feature artwork by Maria Llovet, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Travis Moore, Noah Dao, Claire Roe, Babs Tarr, and more.

The creative teams and characters for DC Pride 2023 #1 will include:

Tim Drake and Connor Hawke by Nadia Shammas and Bruka Jones

Circuit Breaker and the Flash of Earth-11 by A.L. Kaplan

Midnighter, Apollo and Alan Scott Green Lantern by Josh Trujillo and Don Aguillo

Ghost-Maker and Catman vs. Cannon and Saber by Rex Ogle and Stephen Sadowski

Jon Kent and John Constantine by Christopher Cantwell and Skylar Patridge

Natasha Irons and Nubia by Mildred Louis

Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Crush by Leah Williams and Paulina Ganucheau

Multiversity by Grant Morrison and Hayden Sherman

DC Pride 2023 #1 will be published wherever comics are sold on May 30th.