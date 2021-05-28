Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Decided to Finish the Film for HBO Max

✖

At long last, Zack Snyder finally gets his opportunity to share his take on Justice League. Instead of splitting it into Justice League Part One and Justice League Part Two, or creating a massive theatrical release, both Snyder and Warner Brothers agreed to create a limited series out of the content, making it exclusively available on Warner's new HBO Max. According to a recent stop on Beyond The Trailer, Snyder revealed he wanted to make sure his story was told at length, primarily to fulfill the promise he made to the film's expansive cast.

"I pitch them [Warner Brothers] the movie, right? Like I go, You're gonna be this. This is where it's going, right? Justice League," Snyder said on the YouTube series. "And when I talk about Jason [Momoa] or Ezra [Miller], you know, it's starting, you know, it's like way back to BvS years ago."

The filmmaker added, "Same with Amy [Adams]... it was about, you know, this, that we were going somewhere you know? And I feel like when this opportunity arrived and came to me, you know, I got this call. You know, Toby Emmerich called me to say 'Hey, is this thing you'd be interested in doing?' and it was shocking frankly. I wasn't ready, but thinking about it, one of the big things that got me to say 'all right' to this huge job, it's crazy, but it was that commitment I made to those actors about, like, let's finish this. Let me put it back. Let me honor what we talked about creating you know? Because I just, you know, famously I've never seen the theatrical cut of Justice League but I can only imagine that it's not what we talked about."

Snyder was initially onboard Justice League but had to part the project due to a family tragedy. Avengers helmer Joss Whedon then took over and overhauled the movie, a personnel shift that has created highly publicized drama between the studio and some of the actors involved with the project.

The theatrical release of Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Cover photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon