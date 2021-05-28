Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Ray Fisher and Ray Porter Support Restore the SnyderVerse

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ray Porter are joining calls urging Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and designate the Snyder Cut part of DC Extended Universe canon. The trending fan campaign comes after studio executives reportedly described Snyder's Justice League as a "storytelling cul-de-sac," effectively closing the door on a Justice League Part 2 or other sequels that might spin out of the four-hour director's cut. As Snyder-casted versions of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) enjoy blockbuster success as part of the ongoing DCEU, supporters of the fan-favorite director are clamoring for an official disowning of the Justice League completed by replacement director Joss Whedon.

"What the fans say is canon — is canon," Fisher, who plays Cyborg, tweeted alongside a photo taken from Snyder's previously unfinished Justice League. And Porter, whose supervillain Darkseid does not appear in the version of Justice League released into theaters in 2017, tweeted out the hashtag that emerged as a global trend in recent days.

The backing from Fisher and Porter, already among Snyder's most ardent supporters, comes after Snyder said it's up to the fans to decide whether or not Zack Snyder's Justice League is canon. At least for now, the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman filmmaker acknowledges that this all-new version of Justice League is DCEU-adjacent but happening "slightly elsewhere" in terms of canon.

"I believe that it really starts to represent its own path. It's kind of separate now from what I'd say the DC Cinematic Universe is in-continuity," Snyder told Beyond the Trailer over the summer. "It's divergent in that way, and I think that's a good thing. The power of DC and one of its cool strengths is its multiverse concept and where they put filmmakers first and go, 'We want to hear your individual voices. Take these characters and do a run and show us what you would do with a run in the sense of traditional comic book writing,' so I think that that is a cool and amazing canvas."

Snyder added, "For me, I think Justice League... I've heard some someone say like, 'Oh, so you're entering the SnyderVerse now.'"

For his part, Snyder has vowed not to use "a single frame" from the theatrically-released version of Justice League. Many cast off the already poorly-received cut completed by Whedon when Fisher alleged the filmmaker's on-set behavior was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."

"I'd destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn't photograph," Snyder said over the summer. "That is a f—ing hard fact. I'd blow the f—ing thing up."