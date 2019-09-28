New Spider-Man Deal Includes One More MCU Appearance

It’s official! After a rough month of believing Sony and Disney would never be able to reach an agreement over Spider-Man, the two companies have made up, which means Tom Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet! The news includes the announcement of a third Spider-Man film, which is set to be released in 2021. According to Variety, the arrangement also includes one more Spider-Man appearance in a future Marvel Studios film. Currently, there’s no word on which MCU movie will be deemed worthy enough to earn Tom Holland, but one more appearance is certainly better than what we thought we were getting before, which was nothing. Hopefully, there will be wiggle room for him to show up more than once, but it’s great to know they’ll have the opportunity to conclude Peter Parker’s story within the MCU, if need be.

The third Spider-Man movie, which will be a part of the MCU, will be produced by Amy Pascal through Pascal Pictures, as she has on the first two Holland-led films. Earlier today, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige issued a statement about the news:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” he shared. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal added. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

According to the initial report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross. While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggested Disney was the one who wanted to walk away. Thankfully, fans can officially stop blaming and start celebrating!

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released on July 16, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.