DMV Attendant Dresses as Sloth From ‘Zootopia’ for Halloween

Odds are, you or someone you know wore a Halloween costume to work today — but few were probably as creative as this.

A photo has been making the rounds online today, which shows a DMV attendant dressing up as Flash Slothmore from the Disney movie Zootopia. You can check it out below.

As fans will remember, a scene from Zootopia featured the two main characters having to travel to a DMV for information, which Flash provided in a frustratingly-slow way. The scene has arguably become the most popular element of the Disney film, which went on to win a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

According to Buzzfeed, the photo is actually of a Halloween costume from last year, which a DMV employee sported in Southern California. And according to patrons of the DMV at the time, the costume gave the employee an equally-relaxed attitude.

“He was doing his job.” Paolo Ramos told Buzzfeed. “And that was it. [Doing] exactly that made it funny. The DMVs are notorious for being slow. So whether it was on purpose or on accident, he didn’t have to do much to be hilarious. … Whoever the employee is, we would like to thank him for making us laugh. Kudos all around.”

In a roundabout way, the number of people who have been delighted by this Flash costume just might bring home one of the film’s thesis statements.

“We looked at a lot of campy films like Mr. Smith Goes To Washington and Mr. Deeds, and with those kinds of characters are all about having a pure core that once they go out into this big, tough world, you’re not sure if they are going to survive.” director Byron Howard told ComicBook.com when the film was first released. “There’s a big, cynical world. A lot of people mock and poke at their philosophy and you hope that these characters you love are going to survive but it is tough. With Judy, she does have this great desire to go out there and do something her life, make a difference and help people but what we love about her, I think, is she does have this flaw, a very, very human flaw and she makes a pretty terrible mistake but the fact that she grows and steps up and owns it is pretty amazing…it’s an amazing maturity story.”

