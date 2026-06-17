Talking Minions Palm Puppetronics Review (With Help From a 9-Year-Old)

Expanding out of WOW! Stuff’s award-winning Puppetronics line, which includes the excellent interactive Stitch and Toothless tie-ins, WOW! Stuff’s Palm Puppetronics are marketed as an entry price point extension, and the company has released a licensed tie-in for Universal’s Minions & Monsters movie. The Minions Palm Puppetronics line includes three just-about-palm-sized (adult, not child) figures – James, Henry, and Dick – which are somewhere between plushes and puppets. We were lucky enough to get to play with the toys, thanks to WOW! Stuff, and can confirm they are exactly as collectible as you’d expect.

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The Palm Puppetronics have 40+ sounds and interactions each, which can be triggered either through the sensor on each character’s head (which are impressively sensitive), or through the puppetry controls accessible through an opening in their backs, which also operate the moving eyes and mouths. Batteries are not included, and the battery hatch is accessible throught the same opening. The toys also interact with one another for unique sounds, encouraging the collectible element (and since when did Minions operate alone?). The Minions Palm Puppetronics are aimed at 6+, but the Minions and Despicable Me fandom will no doubt expand the appeal further. All 3 are available from Amazon and Walmart.

Minions Palm Puppetronics Review Notes

The packaging is easily accessible and not over-complicated (which is a blessing when you have an impatient young child looking over your shoulder), with not a huge amount of waste. The battery access is complicated somewhat by the openings in the backs of the figures being a little tight. Parental help is definitely required for younger players. The number of interactions obviously goes up with the number of Puppetronics included, but it’s difficult to get all three to interact if you’re playing alone. This isn’t so much a restriction as something to be celebrated, given people don’t play with their kids enough in general. They’re lightweight, sturdier than they look, and even as (mostly) an adult, I had a lot of fun with them. If you’re a Minions collector, they’re a great little gem, and the move to make more affordable alternatives to the full-size Puppetronics is an admirable move.

I could tell you a lot about the Minions Palm Puppetronics: that they’re like charming 2026 versions of Furbies (albeit with manually operated eyes and mouth); that they’re just as capable of creating laughs as their cinematic counterparts; and that they will absolutely make you jump when you forget they’re turned on and they speak randomly after long periods of silence. But the most important testimony should come from my 9-year-old son, George, who has so far spent a fair amount of time playing with them. Firstly, anything that drags him away from dreaded screentime scores added points from Dad, and I note, anecdotally, that the touch activation pads on their heads are resilient enough to take the over-enthusiastic play of a child who misreads “touch” for slam. No injuries to report for either party.

In conversation, George revealed he likes when they talk to one another – referring to the programmed interactions that are, admittedly a little difficult to work out at first – and I am obligated to say that he found the name “Dick” to be particularly hilarious for a lot longer than I should be proud of. Nevertheless, I am. Parenting joys are often a surprise. And in the spirit of commitment to the bit of giving George his voice to review the Minions Puppetronics, I asked him to write a short review. Here, for your pleasure, is the assessment of a 9-year old who mercifully still understands the value of imaginative play: “The Minions Puppetronics have been a great pleasure to play with. They are like a kid’s comedy show, fun, silly, and funny. In my opinion, the best addition was the working eye and mouth, and I liked the sounds. Puppetronics are a type of robotic funny puppets, and these one are for the Minions and Monsters movie from Universal and Illumination.”

I can also confirm that Dick is currently in bed alongside George, his 6-foot stuffed carrot (a regrettable gift he conned my parents into buying and is bonded to so much we can’t send him off to the great allotment in the sky), and his Pikachu squishmallow. This, on its own, is high praise.

WOW! Stuff’s Minions Palm Puppetronics are available from retailers now, priced around $34.99. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!