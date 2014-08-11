Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Brett Dalton Wins Teen Choice Award For Male Breakout Star

During the 2014 Teen Choice Awards' voting, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Brett Dalton campaigned on social media to get his fans to vote from him in the Choice TV: Male Breakout Star category. All the campaigning appears to have paid off, as Brett Dalton was the winner of the Choice TV: Male Breakout Star award.

Unfortunately, likely because the Teen Choice Awards consist of just so many awards, the winner of the Choice TV: Male Breakout Star category was not announced live during the show. Fans had to wait until after the Teen Choice Awards were over and all the non-televised awards were announced to find out that Brett Dalton was the winner in his nominated category.

Since his category was not televised, fans also missed out on getting to see Brett Dalton give an acceptance speech. Maybe, he will post one via social media.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, September 23, 2014 at 9 PM ET on ABC.