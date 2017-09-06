AMC Signs The Walking Dead’s Greg Nicotero To A New Deal

The cable network has announced today that they have signed Nicotero to a new two-year deal in which "he will continue as executive producer and director on both series while also developing new projects for the network."

AMC lost Frank Darabont, but they have no intention of losing Greg Nicotero. He is just too important to AMC's hit-television series. He serves as an executive producer, special makeup effects supervisor and an occasional director for the show. AMC will rely him more than ever as they try to launch a new spinoff show set before The Walking Dead.

"Greg is a rare talent who has made an enormous contribution to the success of The Walking Dead, and now is also applying his creativity and nightmare-inducing genius to The Walking Dead companion series," said Joel Stillerman, AMC's EVP Programming, Production and Digital Content. "We are grateful to have him at AMC for years to come, where he will continue to push the bounds of what is possible in both terrifying and delighting viewers."

