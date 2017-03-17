Beauty And The Beast To Feature Disney’s First Openly LGBTQ Character

Over the years, Hollywood has started to bring the LGBTQ community to the forefront of entertainment. Series like Orange Is The New Black have helped bolster the community's visibility, and celebrities now openly champion diverse sexual orientations for both others and themselves. As the industry strives to depict diversity with accuracy and care, fans have petitioned entertainment juggernauts like Disney to embrace the LGBTQ community. And, now, it looks like the company will do just that with Beauty and the Beast.

In the April issue of Attitude, director Bill Condon confirmed the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast would have an openly gay character. Gaston's notorious sidekick LeFou will be struggle with his sexuality.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings," Condon said.

"Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

Later on Gad, echoed the director's statements and said he is "beyond proud" to bring Disney's first openly LGBTQ character to life.

Over at Attitude, the publication has taken note of the film's ground-breaking inclusion. "It may have been a long time coming, but this is a watershed moment for Disney," editor-in-chief Matt Cain wrote. "By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural—and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it's still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay. It's only a first step towards creating a cinematic world that reflects the one in which many of us are now proud to live. But it's a step in the right direction and I applaud Disney for being brave enough to make it—and in doing so hopefully helping to change attitudes and bring about real social progress."

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belles eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, the wardrobe; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

