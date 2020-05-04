Bill & Ted Writer Says A Trailer Is Coming In the Next Few Weeks, Announcement Coming Tomorrow

Ed Solomon, co-writer of Bill and Ted Face the Music (as well as its predecessors, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey), told fans on Twitter today that there will be a teaser trailer for the hugely-anticipated third installment of the long-running comedy franchise soon. He also suggested that tomorrow, he has an announcement that will give fans a chance to be part of the movie. While it is not yet clear exactly what that means, one possibility is that, in the age of social distancing, it has become harder for the studio to fill out crowd scenes.

That's rank speculation, of course, but not long ago, Kid Cudi had announced that they needed an audience for something they were shooting as part of Face the Music -- and both Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey had big crowd scenes in the third act. Here's what Solomon had to say about it:

I know I've been pretty quiet on the Bill & Ted front, but I'm happy to report a bit of good news: I'm told we'll have a teaser in just a few weeks. AND... I've been given permission to announce a super fun way for fans to be a *part* of Face the Music. Details tomorrow! — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 4, 2020

In the movie, Bill and Ted -- now creeping past middle age and still not the legendary rock gods that the original movie had promised -- have to work with their daughters to try and figure out how to write the music that will save the world. It will somehow -- we aren't sure exactly how -- once again require their time-traveling phone booth to make it happen.

"They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they've been working on it the whole time," co-writer Chris Matheson said. "Now an emissary from the future comes and says, 'You've got to do it right now. We've got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.'"

Here's the synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.

