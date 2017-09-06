Donald Faison To Appear On Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge

star Donald Faison will make a special guest appearance on tomorrow night's episode of Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge. In the episode, the seven remaining creature designers create fantastical creatures that have been slain and mounted on the wall of a wizard's castle. To further bring humor and life to their creations, the designers must write a script to tell the darkly comic tale of how their creature died and how it feels about being mounted to the wall in the wizard's enchanted trophy room. The creature designers must incorporate one element of mechanization and, with only three days to manifest an enchanted trophy head, figuring out eye mechanization proves a major challenge for several designers. The workshop is abuzz with painting, furring, and accessorizing until the very last moment. When the time comes to present creatures at the screen test before judges Brian Henson, Kirk Thatcher and Beth Hathaway, the trophy heads come to life and engage in hilarious repartee with the wizard, played by special guest Faison. Donald Faison will make a guest appearance on Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge airing Tuesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. ET on SyFy