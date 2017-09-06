Family Guy Season 12 Episode 12: Mom’s The Word

FOX is airing a brand new episode of Family Guy tonight, which is called "Mom's The Word." In "Mom's The Word," After Peter's mother passes away, he forms a special friendship with her longtime pal, Evelyn (guest voice Lauren Bacall), who attempts to seduce Peter. Meanwhile, Stewie is distraught when he understands the reality of death for the first time. Voice cast includes Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, Nazi, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin and Secretary; Seth Green as Chris Griffin, Dylan, High Schooler #1 and Bird #1; Mila Kunis as Meg; Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown; and Patrick Warburton as Joe. Guest voice cast includes Lauren Bacall as Old Lady/Evelyn, Carrie Fisher as Angela, Glenn Howerton as Other Co-Worker at Meeting. The "Mom's the Word" episode of Family Guy airs on Sunday, March 9, 2014 from 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX.