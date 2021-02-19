Impact Wrestling Star Reveals Injury Status and Surgery Date

✖

Heath Slater made waves when he joined Impact Wrestling, showing up as part of Slammiversary. Since then he's already, excuse the pun, made an impact as part of the promotion, but he was injured during the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound For Glory. After getting quite a few questions about what was going on with his health, Slater revealed on social media that it's taken 3 months to find a doctor that could fix all of his injuries, and he will undergo surgery on March 1st.

Heath revealed the extent of the injuries, and there are quite a few all at once, which has presented most of the issues finding a doctor that can handle them all.

"So after 3 different doctors. 3 different ways to go with this, I finally found a doctor that can do everything at once," Heath said on Twitter. "Yes it has taken 3 months to find this doctor, and yes it's been an up and down rollercoaster ride of crap. So finally found the doctor that can do all my surgeries. I have a sports hernia on the left side of my pubic bone. Another hernia on the right side, they don't even know the name of it.

My abductor muscle is actually ripped off the bone and has to be resutured, and I have a rip in my abdomen wall on both sides, so a little bit of a mess.

So my spirits are still high. I'm going to be out for a little while, My surgery is thank God March 1st, so after March 1st it's going to be the road to recovery, so yeah, keep me in your prayers everybody."

Now that there's a surgery date Heath can soon get back on the road to recovery, something fans are definitely happy about. We wish him all the best and that he would be back in the ring better than ever in no time.