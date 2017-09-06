iZombie “Real Dead Housewife of Seattle” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Real Dead Housewife of Seattle," the third episode of iZombie's forthcoming second season, which will air on October 20.

The episode brings back Peyton, who ran away last season after learning the truth about Liv.

You can check it out below. iZombie returns Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW following the season premiere of The Flash.

ALY MICHALKA ("HELLCATS") GUEST STARS — Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of a recently murdered trophy wife who was pushed to her death from the balcony of her stunning architectural home in the hills by a hired hit man. A Pinot Grigio-sipping, suddenly fashion obsessed Liv and Detective Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) begin questioning suspects in their search for the original brains behind this murder. Meanwhile, Liv and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) are surprised to learn that Peyton (guest star Aly Michalka) has returned to Seattle. Robert Buckley and David Anders also star. Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Kit Boss (#203).