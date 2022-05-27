Rege-Jean Page Explains Why He Isn't Returning to Bridgerton

✖

At the end of last year, Bridgerton hit Netflix and became an instant phenomenon. Fans of the Regency-era drama instantly fell for Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. In fact, the actor recently hosted Saturday Night Live, much to the delight of Bridgerton fans. Sadly, the news broke today that Page will not be returning for the show's second season. While speaking to Variety, Page explained that the one-season commitment was what drew him to the role and revealed why he doesn't plan to return.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year," Page explained, recounting early conversations he had with Shondaland producers. "[I thought] 'That’s interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

"One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes," he added. "They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby."

"I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe," Page concluded. "But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

You can check out the announcement made by the Bridgerton's social media account below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

"It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege! Joining this family - the connection on and off screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined - the love is real and will just keep growing," Page commented.

Fans may be bummed to see Page depart from Bridgerton, but the actor does have some exciting projects in the works. He's joining the star-studded cast of the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man, which is set to star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The movie will also feature Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. Page was also cast in Paramount's upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. He will be joined by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Justice Smith.

Are you sad Regé-Jean Page won't be returning to Bridgerton as Simon Basset? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!