Saturday Night Live Teases Bridgerton Star Rege-Jean Page's Hot Accent

Rege-Jean Page’s hot accent is coming to Saturday Night Live and the show is hyping it up. Having the Bridgerton star hosting will definitely liven up the proceedings. The Netflix show is still bubbling on the services’ Top 10. Page is a huge reason for that, as we are witnessing yet another romance craze here in 2021. A lot of people were surprised that Bridgerton ended up being the massive pop culture hit that it is right now. But, series stars like Phoebe Dynevor and Page have to feel their work is being properly rewarded right now. In some ways, this will be the biggest moment of exposure for the Bridgerton star yet as NBC and standard broadcast is an entirely different ballgame than streaming is. Clearly, the fans didn’t mind booting up that platform to watch all those steamy scenes. Check out the teaser down below.

Tonight. Please make haste. pic.twitter.com/ZLl3nkttIK — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 20, 2021

In the way of Bridgerton’s rise, a lot of fans were wondering what could be next for the cast. That raised profile can only be a good thing for this crop of actors. Page has actually been a popular fancast for James Bond with Daniel Craig departing the role. The star talked about those rumors during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

"I think the Internet thinks a lot of things," Page laughed, "and that's one of the more pleasant ones. I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word.”

Bridgerton returns to production shortly. Along with Dynevor, Page, and Bailey, the series also stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

