Robert Kirkman’s Guarding The Globe Announced By Image Comics

Image Comics has announced that they will be launching Robert Kirkman's Guarding The Globe as an ongoing series. Guarding The Globe was a miniseries that spun out of Robert Kirkman's original Invincible universe. However, Robert Kirkman will not be writing, as the new series will be launching with Phil Hester as the writer. Todd Nauck will be the artist for the new series. Before the ongoing series arrives in September, there will be a preview of the series released on Free Comic Book Day, May 5th. "The Invincible Universe has outgrown its parent title and I'm very excited about being able to tell larger, more in depth stories with some of the key players from that book in this series," said Guarding The Globe creator Robert Kirkman, "Phil Hester and Todd Nauck are well known to fans of superhero comics and I think people are fully aware that they're going to knock this book out of the park." Guarding The Globe follows the back-to-basics approach to superhero comics that Invincible is known for. In Guarding The Globe, "heroes both familiar and new struggle to protect Earth in Invincible's absence. As the Viltrumite War rages on within the pages of Invincible, the ranks of the Guardians of the Globe are suddenly depleted. The world is in danger, and the team is in search of new blood." "When Robert first approached me about this ongoing series, I knew I wanted to be a part of Guarding The Globe," said Nauck. "I really respect what Robert's accomplished so far with the series and I'm having a blast drawing this book. I feel it's my best work to date. It's great to be working with Image Comics again!" "When Robert floated the idea it didn't take me very long to say yes," added Hester. "The characters in Guarding The Globe have the same kind of freshness Invincible does. It's a great chance to both pay homage to super heroes and upend them a bit in way that isn't cynical, but humanizing."