The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Plays Captain Kirk’s Daughter

On this week's The Big Bang Theory, part of the cast dresses up like characters from Star Trek The Next Generation. Now comes word that Kaley Cuoco will actually be playing the daughter of a member of the original Star Trek cast. In a new series of Priceline commercials, Kaley Cuoco has been cast as William Shatner's daughter. In the first commercial, William Shatner's character The Negotiator leaves his young daughter with a Japanese monk to learn the art of deal-making. He returns twenty years later to find out that she has grown up into Kaley Cuoco. According to Huffington Post, Priceline added Kaley Cuoco because they want to update their message to target younger consumers. They also felt Kaley Cuoco's role on The Big Bang Theory was a good connection with Shatner's Stark Trek history.